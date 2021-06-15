SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 15th June 2021: A Tamil asylum seeker family to be allowed to live in community detention

Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke

Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Published 15 June 2021 at 6:28pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: A Tamil asylum seeker family to be allowed to live in community detention; Two new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in Victoria; India reports the lowest new cases of coronavirus in 76 days and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

