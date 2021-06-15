Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.
SBS Hindi News 15th June 2021: A Tamil asylum seeker family to be allowed to live in community detention
Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Published 15 June 2021 at 6:28pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: A Tamil asylum seeker family to be allowed to live in community detention; Two new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in Victoria; India reports the lowest new cases of coronavirus in 76 days and more news.
