SBS Hindi News 16 December 2021:Treasurer Josh Frydenberg predicts smaller deficit in mid-year budget review

Covid-19

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg addresses the media during a press conference as he reveals the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) 2021/22. Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Published 16 December 2021 at 7:46pm, updated 16 December 2021 at 7:58pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: With 1,742 new COVID-19 cases, New South Wales records the state's highest daily case numbers; Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg predicts a smaller deficit and a strong growth in the mid-year economic review and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

