SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 17 July 2021: Restrictions tighten in Sydney as cases rise further

SBS Hindi

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 July 2021 at 5:26pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales has recorded 111 locally acquired COVID-19 cases and restrictions tighten in Sydney as cases rise further while Victoria's lockdown continues; APEC leaders meet virtually to discuss better global pandemic response co-operation; India reports 38079 new COVID - 19 infection cases and more news

Published 17 July 2021 at 5:26pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह