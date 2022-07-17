SBS Hindi News 17 July 2022: Potential Chinese trade sanctions ease 'welcome' : Jim Chalmers

SBS Hindi News 17 July 2022: Greens leader Adam Bandt reserves the option to vote against the government's legislation on Australia's 2030 emissions reduction target; Treasurer Jim Chalmers welcomes a potential easing of Chinese trade sanctions against Australia; In sports, Lleyton Hewitt inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and more.
Published 17 July 2022 at 6:37pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
