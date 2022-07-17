SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 17 July 2022: Potential Chinese trade sanctions ease 'welcome' : Jim Chalmers

Trade

Treasurer Jim Chalmers speaks to the media at Griffith University in Logan. Source: (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

Published 17 July 2022 at 6:37pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
SBS Hindi News 17 July 2022: Greens leader Adam Bandt reserves the option to vote against the government's legislation on Australia's 2030 emissions reduction target; Treasurer Jim Chalmers welcomes a potential easing of Chinese trade sanctions against Australia; In sports, Lleyton Hewitt inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


