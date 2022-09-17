SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 17 September 2022: The United Nations to investigate mass graves in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War Focus on the East Explainer

In the Ukrainian town of Bucha mass graves and bodies tied and shot at close range were found Source: AP / Felipe Dana/AP

Published 17 September 2022 at 7:17pm, updated 3 hours ago at 10:47pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this bulletin: Arrests, 24-hour queues, and a gathering of world leaders, as thousands of mourners pay their respects to the Queen; The United Nations to investigate mass graves in Ukraine, with the country's President saying some bodies showing evidence of torture; Cheetahs are returning to India, seventy years after they were declared extinct in the country and more news. ...

Australia pauses twice a year to honour the 100,000 men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, while fighting in overseas wars. But, there is no similar reflection for the tens of thousands of First Nations people and white settlers who died here on Australian soil during what's known as the Frontier Wars. Indigenous educators say that needs to change.

17/09/202205:43
World Health Organisation has declared that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight. However, it has also urged countries to continue fighting the virus. Some have viewed the announcement as positive, but others, including the Australian Medical Association (AMA), are concerned that the pandemic is far from over with health systems still struggling.

16/09/202205:51
After recently being allocated just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program in 2022-23, the New South Wales government has released new visa conditions and included employment requirements for applicants of Subclass 190 and 491 visas.

12/09/202206:24
