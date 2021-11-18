SBS Hindi News 18 November 2021: Victoria to lift almost all COVID-19 restrictions

Published 18 November 2021 at 7:29pm, updated 18 November 2021 at 7:35pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: Debate on Victoria's proposed pandemic laws delayed, as police investigate threats against politicians; Northern Territory on high COVID-19 alert and more.
Published 18 November 2021 at 7:29pm, updated 18 November 2021 at 7:35pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.