SBS Hindi

SBS HINDI News 18 October 2021: Fully vaccinated Australians to enjoy quarantine-free travel to Queensland in December

SBS Hindi

Queensland Border Checkpoint Following Temporary Closure Due To COVID-19

Source: Getty Images AsiaPac

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 October 2021 at 5:56pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria announces economic package for outdoor businesses; Tasmania to exit lockdown as planned and more.

Published 18 October 2021 at 5:56pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

Listen to SBS Hindi every day at 5 pm and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE

From international student to CEO: Meet the new boss of Australia's largest home and land developer

Advertisement


READ MORE

Sandeep Pandit brings grandma's recipes and hacks to India Unplated on SBS Food



READ MORE

Turning pain into purpose: One man’s story of living with OCD and helping save lives



Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह