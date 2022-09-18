SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 18 September 2022: Britain ready to farewell the Queen

National Mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London ahead of her funeral. The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19th, and approximately 500 dignitaries from around the world will attend the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the national mourning funeral. Credit: Keita Iijima/AP

Published 18 September 2022 at 6:27pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest Hindi bulletin: World leaders gather in London for the grand state funeral of Queen Elizabeth; Calls for improved access to tertiary education for refugee and asylum seeker students; Australian Grace Brown wins a silver medal at the world road cycling championships and more news.

Australia pauses twice a year to honour the 100,000 men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, while fighting in overseas wars. But, there is no similar reflection for the tens of thousands of First Nations people and white settlers who died here on Australian soil during what's known as the Frontier Wars. Indigenous educators say that needs to change.

World Health Organisation has declared that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight. However, it has also urged countries to continue fighting the virus. Some have viewed the announcement as positive, but others, including the Australian Medical Association (AMA), are concerned that the pandemic is far from over with health systems still struggling.

Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.

