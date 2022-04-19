SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 19 April 2022: Scott Morrison defends controversial Warringah candidate Katherine Deves

SBS Hindi

scott morrison

스콧 모리슨 연방총리와 앤소니 알바니지 당수가 첫 TV 토론회를 펼쳤다. Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch/Mick Tsikas

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 April 2022 at 7:03pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS

In this SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Scott Morrison continues to endorse controversial Warringah candidate Katherine Deves; The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) confirms a record number of Australians have enrolled to vote ahead of the federal election; In sport, retired tennis superstar Ash Barty makes a switch to golf and more.

Published 19 April 2022 at 7:03pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Going door to door: Shepparton couple brings community together for a playground

Advertisement


READ MORE

'Migrant Skills Incentives' program to benefit over 9,500 onshore skilled migrants



READ MORE

'Aus-India trade deal will make Indian community's grocery baskets weigh lighter on pockets'



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'