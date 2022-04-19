SBS Hindi News 19 April 2022: Scott Morrison defends controversial Warringah candidate Katherine Deves

In this SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Scott Morrison continues to endorse controversial Warringah candidate Katherine Deves; The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) confirms a record number of Australians have enrolled to vote ahead of the federal election; In sport, retired tennis superstar Ash Barty makes a switch to golf and more.
Published 19 April 2022 at 7:03pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.