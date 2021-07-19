SBS Hindi News 19 July 2021: NSW records 98 new local COVID-19 cases

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS Hindi News 19 July 2021: NSW records 98 new local COVID-19 casesPlay11:50SBS HindiOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (21.7MB)Published 19 July 2021 at 4:24pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria lockdown to be extended as state records 16 new cases; India wins first ODI against Sri Lanka by 7 wickets and more.Published 19 July 2021 at 4:24pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREWhich COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women?AdvertisementREAD MOREReading food labels for diabetes meal planningREAD MORECensus 2021: Compulsory for Australian residents including international students, temporary migrantsShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह