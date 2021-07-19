SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 19 July 2021: NSW records 98 new local COVID-19 cases

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian says people who live or work in City of Sydney, Woollahra, Randwick and Waverley local government areas must stay at home for at least a week.

Published 19 July 2021 at 4:24pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria lockdown to be extended as state records 16 new cases; India wins first ODI against Sri Lanka by 7 wickets and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

