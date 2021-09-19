SBS HINDI News 19 September 2021: Restriction to ease in NSW COVID hotspots

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS HINDI News 19 September 2021: Restriction to ease in NSW COVID hotspotsPlay11:08SBS HindiOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.43MB)Published 19 September 2021 at 5:22pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria releases roadmap for reopening; ACT reports 17 new local cases of COVID-19 and more.Published 19 September 2021 at 5:22pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MORESwastika ban: Victoria assures new law will not impact others as Australian Hindus fear backlashAdvertisementREAD MOREAustralia relaxes citizenship requirements for some permanent residentsREAD MORE'Great honour': First Indian descent judge ascends to New South Wales Supreme CourtShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह