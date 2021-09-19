SBS Hindi

SBS HINDI News 19 September 2021: Restriction to ease in NSW COVID hotspots

SBS Hindi

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian gives a COVID-19 update.

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2021 at 5:22pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria releases roadmap for reopening; ACT reports 17 new local cases of COVID-19 and more.

Published 19 September 2021 at 5:22pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Swastika ban: Victoria assures new law will not impact others as Australian Hindus fear backlash

Advertisement


READ MORE

Australia relaxes citizenship requirements for some permanent residents



READ MORE

'Great honour': First Indian descent judge ascends to New South Wales Supreme Court



Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह