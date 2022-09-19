SBS Hindi News 19 September 2022: Final preparations underway for Queen's funeral

LISTEN TO
It is unfortunate that people of diverse backgrounds are often subjected to racist jokes. However, a group of performers in Sydney will turn the tables - and use humour to challenge common ethnic stereotypes. This live show, 'Racist Immigrants', will be part of Sydney's Fringe Festival, which is back after a three-year break due to the pandemic.
Australia pauses twice a year to honour the 100,000 men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, while fighting in overseas wars. But, there is no similar reflection for the tens of thousands of First Nations people and white settlers who died here on Australian soil during what's known as the Frontier Wars. Indigenous educators say that needs to change.
World Health Organisation has declared that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight. However, it has also urged countries to continue fighting the virus. Some have viewed the announcement as positive, but others, including the Australian Medical Association (AMA), are concerned that the pandemic is far from over with health systems still struggling.
