SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 2 December 2021: South Australia faces a sharp spike in COVID infections linked to a high school reunion

SBS Hindi

COVID-19 update

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2021 at 8:06pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: WHO suggests restrictions as Omicron variant found in more countries; NSW recorded 271 new community cases and more.

Published 2 December 2021 at 8:06pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

International students anxiously wait for on-campus experience

Advertisement


READ MORE

Chef Adam D'Sylva explores India's eclectic regional cuisine



READ MORE

From international student to CEO: Meet the new boss of Australia's largest home and land developer



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure