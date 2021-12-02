SBS Hindi News 2 December 2021: South Australia faces a sharp spike in COVID infections linked to a high school reunion

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS Hindi News 2 December 2021: South Australia faces a sharp spike in COVID infections linked to a high school reunionPlay10:37SBS HindiOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (19.47MB)Published 2 December 2021 at 8:06pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: WHO suggests restrictions as Omicron variant found in more countries; NSW recorded 271 new community cases and more.Published 2 December 2021 at 8:06pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREInternational students anxiously wait for on-campus experienceAdvertisementREAD MOREChef Adam D'Sylva explores India's eclectic regional cuisineREAD MOREFrom international student to CEO: Meet the new boss of Australia's largest home and land developerShareLatest podcast episodesएसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweetsFiji news : 27 October 2022Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure