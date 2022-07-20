SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 20 July 2022: Reserve Bank to undergo a major review

SBS Hindi

Reserve Bank of Australia

Source: AAP Image/Diego Fedele

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 July 2022 at 6:31pm, updated 20 July 2022 at 6:35pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Treasurer Jim Chalmers announces a Reserve Bank review to restore consumer confidence; Fire in Western Australia kills three young children; Australian swimmer Isaac Cooper to miss the Commonwealth Games for disciplinary reasons and more.

Published 20 July 2022 at 6:31pm, updated 20 July 2022 at 6:35pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Advertisement
READ MORE

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to host Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Samantha Prabhu and Kapil Dev this year



READ MORE

Call for Australia-India cooperation to shape future of clean energy



READ MORE

'Many migrants end up working in jobs lower than their skill level': study



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'