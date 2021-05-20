SBS Hindi News 20 May 2021:Australian medical experts call for a better approach to promoting COVID-19 vaccination

Published 20 May 2021 at 6:57pm, updated 20 May 2021 at 7:00pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of India and Australia : NSW to open 25 new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination sites; Asia Cup 2021 cancelled over COVID-19 threat, confirms Sri Lanka Cricket official, and more. 20/5/21
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.