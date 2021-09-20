SBS Hindi

SBS HINDI News 20 September 2021: ACT opens Pfizer bookings for children aged 12-15 years

هل لقاحات فيروس كورونا للأطفال آمنة؟ Source: AAP Image/Damien Storan/PA Wire

Published 20 September 2021 at 6:04pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Regional Victoria's city Cowra goes into lockdown from 5 pm; NSW records 935 new locally acquired cases and four deaths and more.

Swastika ban: Victoria assures new law will not impact others as Australian Hindus fear backlash

Australia relaxes citizenship requirements for some permanent residents



'Great honour': First Indian descent judge ascends to New South Wales Supreme Court



