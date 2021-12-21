SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 21 December 2021:Prime Minister urges 'culture of responsibility' as COVID-19 cases rise

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Published 21 December 2021 at 6:50pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: Prime Minister Scott Morrison pushes back against more lockdowns and mask mandates, urges Australians to take ‘personal responsibility’; Queensland cuts quarantine time for fully vaccinated, close contacts of COVID-19 cases; Rafael Nadal tests positive for Coronavirus and more.

