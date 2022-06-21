SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 21 June 2022: Reserve Bank governor warns inflation will continue to rise

SBS Hindi

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe says more interest rate increases are coming, saying the current rate "is still very low"

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe Source: AAP

Published 21 June 2022 at 6:33pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe says he doesn't see a recession on the horizon but warns inflation will continue to rise; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Army, Navy and the Air Force chiefs; LGBTIQ+ advocates condemn a decision to ban transgender athletes from women's competitions and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

