SBS Hindi News 21 June 2022: Reserve Bank governor warns inflation will continue to rise

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe says he doesn't see a recession on the horizon but warns inflation will continue to rise; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Army, Navy and the Air Force chiefs; LGBTIQ+ advocates condemn a decision to ban transgender athletes from women's competitions and more.
Published 21 June 2022 at 6:33pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.