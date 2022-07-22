SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 22 July 2022: New measures for preventing foot and mouth disease spread in Australia

SBS Hindi

Foot and Mouth disease

Thousands of cattle are covered in blisters from highly infectious foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia, Source: Getty Images/oxygen

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 July 2022 at 5:59pm, updated 22 July 2022 at 9:42pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: New biosecurity measures to be followed on international airports in Australia; Draupadi Murmu becomes the first tribal President of India; Sadio Mane claims the African Footballer of the Year award and more.

Published 22 July 2022 at 5:59pm, updated 22 July 2022 at 9:42pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


READ MORE

What is Australia doing to prevent a foot and mouth outbreak?

Advertisement


READ MORE

WHO report shows that vulnerable refugees and migrants have poorer health outcomes



READ MORE

'Many migrants end up working in jobs lower than their skill level': study



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'