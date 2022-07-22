WHO report shows that vulnerable refugees and migrants have poorer health outcomes

Published 22 July 2022 at 1:48pm, updated 22 July 2022 at 4:16pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Millions of refugees and migrants around the world face poorer health outcomes than their host communities, according to the first WHO World report on refugees and migrants. In Australia, multicultural advocates have pointed out that the COVID-19 death rate in the country has shown how disadvantaged migrant and refugee populations are when it comes to healthcare.
