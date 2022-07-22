SBS Hindi

WHO report shows that vulnerable refugees and migrants have poorer health outcomes

Advocates say migrants and refugees face significant challenges accessing healthcare

Published 22 July 2022 at 1:48pm, updated 22 July 2022 at 4:16pm
By Natasha Kaul
Millions of refugees and migrants around the world face poorer health outcomes than their host communities, according to the first WHO World report on refugees and migrants. In Australia, multicultural advocates have pointed out that the COVID-19 death rate in the country has shown how disadvantaged migrant and refugee populations are when it comes to healthcare.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

