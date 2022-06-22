SBS Hindi News 22 June 2022: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rebukes Greens leader Adam Bandt over flag controversy

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calls Greens leader Adam Bandt to reconsider his decision to remove the Australian flag from press conferences; The government set to roll out a new vaccine campaign in 32 languages other than English; Bharatiya Janata party-led NDA announces Draupadi Murmu's name as Presidential candidate and more
Published 22 June 2022 at 7:07pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS
