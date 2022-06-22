SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide: What you need to know when organising a funeral in Australia?

It is essential to know how funerals are conducted in Australia. Source: Getty Images/Phillippe Lissac

Published 22 June 2022 at 1:30pm, updated 7 July 2022 at 10:16am
By Natasha Kaul
The migrant journey often poses uncertain and unexpected scenarios. One is the uncertainty around dealing with the death of a loved one or a friend. It is essential to know how funerals are conducted in Australia.

KEY POINTS:

  • New migrants may face an overwhelming situation when an unexpected death of a loved one happens.
  • The funeral director ensures that all the formalities are carried out in the appropriate manner.
  • The coroner gets involved in certain scenarios where more information surrounding the death of a person is required.
  • The Births, Deaths and Marriages Registry provides various services ranging from issuing the death certificate to passing on information about a death to multiple organisations. 
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

