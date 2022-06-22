Settlement Guide: What you need to know when organising a funeral in Australia?

KEY POINTS:
- New migrants may face an overwhelming situation when an unexpected death of a loved one happens.
- The funeral director ensures that all the formalities are carried out in the appropriate manner.
- The coroner gets involved in certain scenarios where more information surrounding the death of a person is required.
- The Births, Deaths and Marriages Registry provides various services ranging from issuing the death certificate to passing on information about a death to multiple organisations.
