Meet Professor Suresh Bhargava, recipient of Queen’s Birthday 2022 honour- Member of the Order of Australia (AM)

Professor Suresh Bhargava,

Professor Suresh Bhargava, renowned multidisciplinary scientist Source: Professor Suresh Bhargava

Published 17 June 2022 at 1:04pm, updated 17 June 2022 at 5:21pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Professor Suresh Bhargava is a well-known multidisciplinary scientist and is the Dean (Indian research partnerships) and Founding Director of the Centre for Advanced Materials & Industrial Chemistry (CAMIC) at RMIT University. He has successfully translated his research into emission control technologies for industries. Winner of some of the most prestigious awards in engineering and science, including the ‘CHEMECA medal, he is now honoured for his significant service to tertiary education, and Australia-India relations. Listen to this podcast to learn about his work and patented research on gold-based Metallo- drug.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

