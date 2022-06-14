I got my zeal for community work from my Gandhian father: Smita Shah OAM

Prof Shah, who serves in the Western Sydney Health District, was born in Tanzania into a Gujarati household.





One of her earliest childhood memories is observing her "Gandhian" father treat Maasai patients.





Prof Smita Shah in Arusha, Tanzania with her family at the age of seven. Source: Supplied by Prof Smita Shah





Advertisement

Prof Shah tells SBS Hindi she decided to be a doctor and work for the community at the tender age of five.





"We grew up with stories of Mahatma Gandhi in our house. I always thought if Gandhiji can do it, so can I!" she says with a laugh.





Prof Smita Shah at the age of seven and her family with erstwhile Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Source: Supplied by Prof Smita Shah





When Prof Shah first finished her studies and returned to Australia, she says her parents wanted to marry her off to a suitable man, but she chose a career instead.





"I landed a good job in Sydney in pediatrics, and that was that," she says.





She later gained a master's degree in community health and credits her husband for playing a key role in the direction of her career.





Prof Smita Shah with husband Ralf Itzwerth. Source: Supplied by Prof Smita Shah





Her work centres around communication with youth about health concerns related to asthma, vaping and drug use.





Prof Smita Shah working with SEWA Rural, for the school community in Jhagadia in 2020. Source: Supplied by Prof Smita Shah





Prof Shah also volunteers with the development organisation SEWA Rural in her paternal village of Jagadiya, in Gujarat, India, to spread the word about healthy living.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

















READ MORE Households to feel the pain after RBA hikes interest rate again





