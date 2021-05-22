SBS Hindi News 22 May 2021: Coronavirus clinics report a drop-off in the number of people getting vaccinated

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS Hindi News 22 May 2021: Coronavirus clinics report a drop-off in the number of people getting vaccinatedPlay11:22SBS HindiOther ways to listen Source: EPAGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.83MB)Published 22 May 2021 at 7:51pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of India and Australia: India reports record deaths as new cases dip; ECB and BCCI say 'no official request' made for change of schedule of Test series and more.Published 22 May 2021 at 7:51pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREThe fastest way to Australian permanent residencyAdvertisementREAD MORELest We Forget: Saluting Indian soldiers who fought with ANZAC forces in GallipoliREAD MORE'I get asked in India as well as Australia, where I come from,' says author Kavita Bedford ShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह