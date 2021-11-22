SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 22 November 2021:Eligible visa holders and International students can travel in from December 1

Sydney Airport

Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Published 22 November 2021 at 6:36pm, updated 22 November 2021 at 6:51pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: Senate rejects Pauline Hanson's bill to remove vaccine mandates; India clinch T20 series against New Zealand by 3-0 and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

