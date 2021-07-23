SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 23 July 2021: A spike in COVID-19 cases in New South Wales leads to a State of Emergency

A quiet central business district in Sydney, Thursday, July 22, 2021.

A quiet central business district in Sydney due to the COVID restrictions, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Source: AAP

Published 23 July 2021 at 6:00pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales records its worst day for new Covid-19 infections as it declares a State of Emergency in the state; Australia's medical regulator approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 16; In India, a drone was shot down by the J & K police at Kanachak near Jammu and more news.

