SBS Hindi News 23 November 2021: South Australia lifts border restrictions for three states

In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: South Australia reopens its borders for fully vaccinated visitors from New South Wales, Victoria, and the Australian Capital Territory; Concerns raised over Queensland's border plans and COVID-19 tests for visitors; Cricket Tasmania slams Cricket Australia over handling of Tim Payne’s sexting allegations and more.
Published 23 November 2021 at 6:46pm
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
