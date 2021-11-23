SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 23 November 2021: South Australia lifts border restrictions for three states

SBS Hindi

Covid-19

Families reunite after a year after a flight from Sydney arrives this morning in Adelaide. Source: AAP Image/Morgan Sette





Published 23 November 2021 at 6:46pm
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: South Australia reopens its borders for fully vaccinated visitors from New South Wales, Victoria, and the Australian Capital Territory; Concerns raised over Queensland's border plans and COVID-19 tests for visitors; Cricket Tasmania slams Cricket Australia over handling of Tim Payne’s sexting allegations and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

