SBS Hindi News 23 September 2022: Australian Government's stance on Taiwan remains the same

Foreign Minister Penny Wong: The Australian government continues to stand firm on its calls for China to de-escalate its increasing presence in Taiwan.

Published 23 September 2022 at 6:47pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest Hindi bulletin: Australia's Foreign Minister renews calls for China to de-escalate its presence in Taiwan; 'Human error' being investigated as a possible cause behind the Optus cyber-attack; Thousands of fans gather in Melbourne ahead of the A-F-L Grand Final and more news.

'द फ्रंटियर वॉरस्' एक शब्द है जिसका इस्तेमाल अक्सर कलोनियल सेटलरस् और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्वदेशी लोगों के बीच, ब्रिटिश समझौते के दौरान 100 से अधिक वर्षों के हिंसक संघर्षों का वर्णन करने के लिए किया जाता है। भले ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया एक ऐसा राष्ट्र है जो विदेशों में लड़े गए युद्धों में अपनी भागीदारी का सम्मान करता है, फिर भी इसे उस संघर्ष को स्वीकार करना बाकी है जिसने इसे आज देश बना दिया है।

21/09/202213:30
In this bulletin: Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan leaves his post after claims of racism; Tiwi Islander wins landmark case about major gas project in north-west of Darwin; Socceroos prepare to play against All Whites for the first time since 2011 and more.

21/09/202212:08
It is unfortunate that people of diverse backgrounds are often subjected to racist jokes. However, a group of performers in Sydney will turn the tables - and use humour to challenge common ethnic stereotypes. This live show, 'Racist Immigrants', will be part of Sydney's Fringe Festival, which is back after a three-year break due to the pandemic.

19/09/202204:31


SBS Hindi News 22 September 2022: Millions of Optus customers' data compromised in massive cyber attack

SBS Hindi News 21 September 2022: Independent panel to investigate alleged racism targeting First Nations players

India report: Bharatiya Janata Party continues to attack Aam Aadmi Party over liquor policy

SBS Hindi News 20 September 2022: Treasurer Jim Chalmers issues a warning ahead of the federal budget