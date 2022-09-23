SBS Hindi News 23 September 2022: Australian Government's stance on Taiwan remains the same

LISTEN TO
'द फ्रंटियर वॉरस्' एक शब्द है जिसका इस्तेमाल अक्सर कलोनियल सेटलरस् और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्वदेशी लोगों के बीच, ब्रिटिश समझौते के दौरान 100 से अधिक वर्षों के हिंसक संघर्षों का वर्णन करने के लिए किया जाता है। भले ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया एक ऐसा राष्ट्र है जो विदेशों में लड़े गए युद्धों में अपनी भागीदारी का सम्मान करता है, फिर भी इसे उस संघर्ष को स्वीकार करना बाकी है जिसने इसे आज देश बना दिया है।
21/09/202213:30
In this bulletin: Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan leaves his post after claims of racism; Tiwi Islander wins landmark case about major gas project in north-west of Darwin; Socceroos prepare to play against All Whites for the first time since 2011 and more.
21/09/202212:08
It is unfortunate that people of diverse backgrounds are often subjected to racist jokes. However, a group of performers in Sydney will turn the tables - and use humour to challenge common ethnic stereotypes. This live show, 'Racist Immigrants', will be part of Sydney's Fringe Festival, which is back after a three-year break due to the pandemic.
19/09/202204:31