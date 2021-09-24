SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 24 September 2021: Victoria and New South Wales continue to record a high number of COVID-19 cases

SBS Hindi

Premier Daniel Andrews Gives COVID-19 Update As Victoria Records Highest Day Of New Cases During Delta Outbreak

Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews speaks during a Press Conference on September 23, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Source: Getty Images

Published 24 September 2021 at 6:12pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria and New South Wales continue to record a high number of new COVID-19 cases; A plan approved to allow the safe return of international students to New South Wales; Australia and India expect to seal an interim trade agreement by the end of the year following a meeting in Washington and more news

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

