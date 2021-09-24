SBS Hindi News 24 September 2021: Victoria and New South Wales continue to record a high number of COVID-19 cases

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria and New South Wales continue to record a high number of new COVID-19 cases; A plan approved to allow the safe return of international students to New South Wales; Australia and India expect to seal an interim trade agreement by the end of the year following a meeting in Washington and more news
Published 24 September 2021 at 6:12pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
