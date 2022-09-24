SBS Hindi News 24 September 2022: Optus apologises for massive data breach

LISTEN TO
Two desi/Aussie comedians performed taking the audience to a roller coaster journey of Indian immigrants in 'Tu NRI Banega' - a Hindi gig at the Sydney Fringe Festival this year. It is claimed as Australia’s first Hindi comedy show for the NRIs by the NRIs. Listen to this podcast to know about these young IT professionals who practice this art form to add laughter and nostalgia painting a picture of everyday struggles.
'द फ्रंटियर वॉरस्' एक शब्द है जिसका इस्तेमाल अक्सर कलोनियल सेटलरस् और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्वदेशी लोगों के बीच, ब्रिटिश समझौते के दौरान 100 से अधिक वर्षों के हिंसक संघर्षों का वर्णन करने के लिए किया जाता है। भले ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया एक ऐसा राष्ट्र है जो विदेशों में लड़े गए युद्धों में अपनी भागीदारी का सम्मान करता है, फिर भी इसे उस संघर्ष को स्वीकार करना बाकी है जिसने इसे आज देश बना दिया है।
As the 2022 UN General Assembly opens in New York, climate change, human rights, freedom of the press, rising food costs, and mass displacement and dislocation are top of the agenda. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the 2022 U-N General Assembly by emphasising the importance of promoting and executing the Sustainable Development Goals outlined in 2015.
