SBS Hindi News 24 September 2022: Optus apologises for massive data breach

OPTUS STOCK

Optus customers' private information could be compromised after a cyber attack hit the phone and internet provider. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Published 24 September 2022 at 6:43pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest Hindi bulletin: Optus customers warned to watch for suspicious activity after a security breach on personal data; Another deadly mosque blast claims lives in Kabul; Gelong Cats and Sydney Swans in AFL Final and more news.

hindi_220922_standupComedians.mp3 image

Two desi/Aussie comedians performed taking the audience to a roller coaster journey of Indian immigrants in 'Tu NRI Banega' - a Hindi gig at the Sydney Fringe Festival this year. It is claimed as Australia’s first Hindi comedy show for the NRIs by the NRIs. Listen to this podcast to know about these young IT professionals who practice this art form to add laughter and nostalgia painting a picture of everyday struggles.

24/09/202214:48
hindi_210922_settlementGuide_australiaWarsWeb.mp3 image

'द फ्रंटियर वॉरस्' एक शब्द है जिसका इस्तेमाल अक्सर कलोनियल सेटलरस् और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्वदेशी लोगों के बीच, ब्रिटिश समझौते के दौरान 100 से अधिक वर्षों के हिंसक संघर्षों का वर्णन करने के लिए किया जाता है। भले ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया एक ऐसा राष्ट्र है जो विदेशों में लड़े गए युद्धों में अपनी भागीदारी का सम्मान करता है, फिर भी इसे उस संघर्ष को स्वीकार करना बाकी है जिसने इसे आज देश बना दिया है।

21/09/202213:30
HINDI_UN ASSEMBLY 200922.mp3 image

As the 2022 UN General Assembly opens in New York, climate change, human rights, freedom of the press, rising food costs, and mass displacement and dislocation are top of the agenda. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the 2022 U-N General Assembly by emphasising the importance of promoting and executing the Sustainable Development Goals outlined in 2015.

20/09/202208:03

