SBS Hindi News 25 April 2022: Indigenous voices shine through across the country this Anzac Day
A tribute left by a member of the public rests against the Cenotaph during the annual Anzac Day Dawn Service at Martin Place in Sydney. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore
Published 25 April 2022 at 7:21pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Thousands gathered to commemorate Anzac Day as Aboriginal servicemen lead a dawn service in Adelaide for the first time in the state's history; India arranges for vital train tires to reach country from war-torn Ukraine via Romania; Collingwood facing Essendon for their traditional Anzac Day clash, and more news.
