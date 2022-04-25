SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 25 April 2022: Indigenous voices shine through across the country this Anzac Day

A tribute left by a member of the public rests against the Cenotaph during the annual Anzac Day Dawn Service at Martin Place in Sydney.

A tribute left by a member of the public rests against the Cenotaph during the annual Anzac Day Dawn Service at Martin Place in Sydney. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore

Published 25 April 2022 at 7:21pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Thousands gathered to commemorate Anzac Day as Aboriginal servicemen lead a dawn service in Adelaide for the first time in the state's history; India arranges for vital train tires to reach country from war-torn Ukraine via Romania; Collingwood facing Essendon for their traditional Anzac Day clash, and more news.

Young Indian Australians reflect on ‘importance’ of Anzac Day



'Keep the memory alive': Indian defence veterans 'honoured' to march in Anzac Day parades

India report: Indian PM visits northern Indian city of Jammu, launches several development projects



