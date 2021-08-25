SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 25 August 2021: NSW reports 919 COVID-19 cases in a single day

SBS Hindi

NSW Premier Berejiklian

NSW Premier Berejiklian has said that it may take some weeks before the effects of vaccination are visible in community. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 August 2021 at 9:51am
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News Bulletin of Australia and India: NSW records 919 daily cases and two deaths; National Treasury is hopeful of Australian economy will recover December quarter as vaccination rates go up and more.

Published 26 August 2021 at 9:51am
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
READ MORE

Why are Sydney’s COVID cases rising despite lockdowns and vaccination? Prof Michael Kidd explains



READ MORE

Afghans love India, says Indian journalist who braved Taliban fighters for 10 days

Advertisement


READ MORE

Online romance scams victimise non-English speakers, cause heartbreak, financial fraud



 Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह