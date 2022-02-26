SBS Hindi News 26 February 2022: Russian forces are reportedly preparing to storm the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv

Published 26 February 2022 at 6:26pm, updated 26 February 2022 at 6:28pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Russian forces are reportedly preparing to storm the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, as shelling can be heard in the distance; The widow of a poisoned Russian spy calls for even tougher sanctions against Putin; A special flight of Air India to Bucharest to evacuate stranded Indians and more news.
Published 26 February 2022 at 6:26pm, updated 26 February 2022 at 6:28pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.