SBS Hindi News 26 February 2022: Russian forces are reportedly preparing to storm the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv

The damage from an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The damage from an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine Source: Maia Mikhaluk/PA Wire/AAP

Published 26 February 2022 at 6:26pm, updated 26 February 2022 at 6:28pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Russian forces are reportedly preparing to storm the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, as shelling can be heard in the distance; The widow of a poisoned Russian spy calls for even tougher sanctions against Putin; A special flight of Air India to Bucharest to evacuate stranded Indians and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

More sanctions on Russia including a travel ban by the Biden administration

