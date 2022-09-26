SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 26 September 2022: India beats Australia to clinch third and final T-20I series

India Australia Cricket

Virat Kohli walks off after receiving the 'energetic player of the series' award after India won the third T20 cricket match against Australia, in Hyderabad, India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A) Source: AP / Mahesh Kumar A/AP

Published 26 September 2022 at 7:23pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
In this latest Hindi bulletin: Far-right wing leader Giorgia Meloni on track to become Italy's first female prime minister; Paralympian Kurt Fearnley appointed as chairman of the board of the National Disability Insurance Agency; In sport, India beats Australia by six wickets in the third and final T-20 and more.

Published 26 September 2022 at 7:23pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
LISTEN TO
hindi_230922_featureChildhoodDementia.mp3 image

It's a disease that kills almost as many Australian children as cancer, yet some advocates say childhood dementia is a lesser known health issue. As part of Dementia Action Week [[19 – 25 September 2022]], a national initiative is hoping to raise awareness of the condition, which currently affects some 700,000 children globally.

24/09/202204:57
LISTEN TO
hindi_220922_standupComedians.mp3 image

Two desi/Aussie comedians performed taking the audience to a roller coaster journey of Indian immigrants in 'Tu NRI Banega' - a Hindi gig at the Sydney Fringe Festival this year. It is claimed as Australia’s first Hindi comedy show for the NRIs by the NRIs. Listen to this podcast to know about these young IT professionals who practice this art form to add laughter and nostalgia painting a picture of everyday struggles.

24/09/202214:48
LISTEN TO
english_colours_of_cricket_ep7_publish.mp3 image

A woman invented overarm bowling in cricket and the first ever world cup was played by women. Ironically though, cricket was always called a ‘gentleman’s game’. In this episode of Colours of Cricket, we explore the challenges faced by female cricketers in Australia, and how South Asian women are contributing to a new era for women’s cricket.

SBS English

26/09/202227:55
Latest podcast episodes

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar

India report: India's foreign minister S Jaishankar reaffirms India's stand in Ukraine - Russian crisis

3 Photo Credit_Little India Harris Park Business Association.jpeg

Sydney's Harris Park celebrates cultural diversity at Curry Festival

NSW WET WEATHER

SBS Hindi News 25 September 2022: Warnings of a new low-pressure system for western New South Wales

OPTUS STOCK

SBS Hindi News 24 September 2022: Optus apologises for massive data breach