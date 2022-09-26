SBS Hindi News 26 September 2022: India beats Australia to clinch third and final T-20I series

LISTEN TO
It's a disease that kills almost as many Australian children as cancer, yet some advocates say childhood dementia is a lesser known health issue. As part of Dementia Action Week [[19 – 25 September 2022]], a national initiative is hoping to raise awareness of the condition, which currently affects some 700,000 children globally.
SBS Hindi
24/09/202204:57
Two desi/Aussie comedians performed taking the audience to a roller coaster journey of Indian immigrants in 'Tu NRI Banega' - a Hindi gig at the Sydney Fringe Festival this year. It is claimed as Australia’s first Hindi comedy show for the NRIs by the NRIs. Listen to this podcast to know about these young IT professionals who practice this art form to add laughter and nostalgia painting a picture of everyday struggles.
SBS Hindi
24/09/202214:48
A woman invented overarm bowling in cricket and the first ever world cup was played by women. Ironically though, cricket was always called a ‘gentleman’s game’. In this episode of Colours of Cricket, we explore the challenges faced by female cricketers in Australia, and how South Asian women are contributing to a new era for women’s cricket.
SBS English
26/09/202227:55