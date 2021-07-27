SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 27 July 2021: NSW records 172 new locally acquired cases

Gladys Berejiklian 27 julho

Source: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Published 27 July 2021 at 5:46pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria and SA end lockdown at midnight; No new cases in SA and Queensland and more.

