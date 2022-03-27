SBS Hindi News 27 March 2022: Coalition hints at budget measures to relieve the pressures of cost of living

Published 27 March 2022 at 5:56pm, updated 28 March 2022 at 12:33pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The Coalition foreshadows budget measures to ease Australian cost of living pressures; Daily COVID-19 cases in India dip below 1500; Retiring tennis star Ash Barty hails her successor Iga Swiatek as women's world number one and more news.
Published 27 March 2022 at 5:56pm, updated 28 March 2022 at 12:33pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.