SBS Hindi News 27 September 2022: Alleged Optus hacker apologises and removes data from dark web

Every year, Australia generates more than 76 million tonnes of waste, but only half of that waste is recycled. Leonardo Urbano is among those working to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.
SBS Hindi
27/09/202206:01
Parliament has returned for its final sitting of the year, and a federal anti-corruption commission has taken centre stage. There is a lot riding on next month's federal budget with the fuel excise set to expire, further straining household budgets.
SBS Hindi
27/09/202207:04
A curry festival was organised at Sydney’s Harris Park to boost business for Indian restaurants and retailers that suffered during the COVID pandemic. SBS Hindi speaks to local leaders, business owners and those who attended the festivities.
SBS Hindi
26/09/202208:55