SBS Hindi News 28 August 2022: Supertech's Twin Towers in Noida, India ready to get demolished
A view of the Supertech's 40 storey illegal Twin Towers Apex & Ceyane all set for demolition, in Noida (UP), India on Sunday 28 August 2022 (ANI Photo) Credit: ANI/Sanjay Sharma
Published 28 August 2022 at 6:26pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest bulletin: Australia "disappointed" in Russia's blocking of an important nuclear treaty document; Two American warships sailing through the Taiwan Strait; In India, Noida Supertech Twin Towers are to be demolished today and more news.
