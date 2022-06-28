SBS Hindi News 28 June 2022: Australia's becoming more diverse: Census 2021

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: New census data reveals more people are indentifiying as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, but underreporting remains an issue; Authorities in the U-S state of Texas say the bodies of migrants found in a truck were 'hot to the touch'; In India, a large number of youth registered for Agnipath scheme and more news.
Published 28 June 2022 at 6:09pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
