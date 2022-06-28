SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 28 June 2022: Australia's becoming more diverse: Census 2021

Australian Statistician Dr David Gruen

Australian Statistician Dr David Gruen Source: AAP

Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: New census data reveals more people are indentifiying as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, but underreporting remains an issue; Authorities in the U-S state of Texas say the bodies of migrants found in a truck were 'hot to the touch'; In India, a large number of youth registered for Agnipath scheme and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


'One of the priorities of new Australian government is India': Defence Minister Richard Marles



Finding inner peace and outer fitness: international day celebrates the benefits of yoga



R Madhavan reveals how he became passionate about making 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' film



