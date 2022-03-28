SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 28 March 2022: Labor accuses Coalition of using last-minute spending to delay the election

Published 28 March 2022 at 6:32pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says the federal government is using last-minute spending in an effort to delay the election; A two-day nationwide strike in India may disrupt electricity, banking and railway services; Sam Kerr scores twice as Chelsea defeats Leicester City by 9-0 and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

