SBS Hindi News 28 May 2022: Speakers at the National Rifle Association convention say restricting access to firearms is not the answer

People react following the deadly school shooting in Texas

People react following the deadly school shooting in Texas Source: AAP

Published 28 May 2022 at 6:11pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The Greens claim their fourth seat in the lower house of Parliament following the federal election; Texas police call for protection for local officers amid revelations they waited outside the classroom of a deadly school shooting; The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic still being felt by school students and more news.

