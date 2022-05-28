SBS Hindi News 28 May 2022: Speakers at the National Rifle Association convention say restricting access to firearms is not the answer

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The Greens claim their fourth seat in the lower house of Parliament following the federal election; Texas police call for protection for local officers amid revelations they waited outside the classroom of a deadly school shooting; The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic still being felt by school students and more news.
Published 28 May 2022 at 6:11pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
