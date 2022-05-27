Why are Indigenous protocols important for everyone?

Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Source: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Published 27 May 2022 at 10:39am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Observing the cultural protocols of Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is an important step towards understanding and respecting the Traditional Owners of the land we all live on. Listen to this podcast about an introduction to some important protocols that can influence our behaviour and honour the unique knowledge and status held by First Australians.
Published 27 May 2022 at 10:39am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share