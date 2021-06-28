SBS Hindi News 28th June 2021: Lockdowns and border closures as the Delta variant spreads

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Source: AAP
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales records 18 new locally-acquired coronavirus cases; States and territories react to the evolving coronavirus outbreak, implementing more rules and lockdowns; In India, Special Police Officer of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama is killed in an attack, and more news.
