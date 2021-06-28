SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 28th June 2021: Lockdowns and border closures as the Delta variant spreads

SBS Hindi

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 June 2021 at 7:15pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales records 18 new locally-acquired coronavirus cases; States and territories react to the evolving coronavirus outbreak, implementing more rules and lockdowns; In India, Special Police Officer of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama is killed in an attack, and more news.

Published 28 June 2021 at 7:15pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह