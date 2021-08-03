SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 3 August 2021:NSW records 199 new locally acquired cases, with at least 50 in the community while infectious

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Published 3 August 2021
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Queensland's active cases climb to 47; Victoria records four new locally acquired cases, all linked to existing outbreaks and were in quarantine while infectious and more.

'Singles bubble’ begins in Greater Sydney



Supporting young people's mental health during the pandemic

Wage underpayment, migrant worker coercion may soon become criminal offences: Bill



