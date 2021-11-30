SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 30 November 2021: International travel paused in response to COVID-19 Omicron strain

SBS Hindi

Overseas tourists can return to Australia from next week.

Source: AAP Image/James Gourley

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2021 at 7:27pm, updated 30 November 2021 at 7:53pm
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: Australia's international borders remain closed to international students and skilled workers until mid-December; NSW Health issues a list of exposure sites for Sydney and the Central Coast after confirming a new case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and more.

Published 30 November 2021 at 7:27pm, updated 30 November 2021 at 7:53pm
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

'Heartbroken': This couple was looking to meet after two years

Advertisement


READ MORE

Can bridging visa holders travel overseas without exemption? Here's the answer



Share

Latest podcast episodes

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics