SBS Hindi News 30 November 2021: International travel paused in response to COVID-19 Omicron strain

Published 30 November 2021 at 7:27pm, updated 30 November 2021 at 7:53pm
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: Australia's international borders remain closed to international students and skilled workers until mid-December; NSW Health issues a list of exposure sites for Sydney and the Central Coast after confirming a new case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and more.
