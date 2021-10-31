SBS Hindi

SBS HINDI News 31 October 2021: COVID-19 booster shots for NSW adults available from Monday

The COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic in Zetland in Sydney on 9 September.

صف مردم در یک کلینیک واکسیناسیون کووید-۱۹ در سیدنی Source: AAP

Published 31 October 2021 at 6:06pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies meet to endorse a global tax deal and discuss coronavirus vaccines for poorer nations; Tributes for Australian showbusiness legend, Bert Newton, who's died aged 83 and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

