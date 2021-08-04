SBS Hindi News 4 August 2021:With two more deaths, NSW records 233 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS Hindi News 4 August 2021:With two more deaths, NSW records 233 new locally acquired COVID-19 casesPlay10:56SBS HindiOther ways to listen Source: AAP Image/Joel CarrettGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.06MB)Published 4 August 2021 at 6:04pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: South Australia recorded one new case in the community; No new cases in Victoria for the first time in over three weeks and more.Published 4 August 2021 at 6:04pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBSREAD MOREIndian migrants top Australian citizenship chart for fifth year in rowREAD MORENSW opens submission window for 491 regional visa for limited timeAdvertisementREAD MOREThree teenage girls charged for series of thefts involving Indian men on Facebook MarketplaceListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.ShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह