SBS HINDI News 4 October 2021: Melbourne becomes the most locked-down city in the world as it records more than 1300 new coronavirus cases

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS HINDI News 4 October 2021: Melbourne becomes the most locked-down city in the world as it records more than 1300 new coronavirus casesPlay12:01SBS HindiOther ways to listen Healthcare workers at the Arcare Aged Care facility in Maidstone, Melbourne on 1 June 2021. Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (22.05MB)Published 4 October 2021 at 5:51pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: A seven-day lockdown starts today in Lismore in regional NSW; Queensland records one new locally acquired case and more.Published 4 October 2021 at 5:51pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREScott Morrison says he called 'great friend' Narendra Modi before announcing nuclear submarine pactAdvertisementREAD MOREIndia report: PM Narendra Modi, US Vice President Kamala Harris discuss terrorism, COVID during bilateral talksREAD MORE'Exceptionally brave' Captain Ritesh Bhamaria wins global maritime awardShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह