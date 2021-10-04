SBS Hindi

SBS HINDI News 4 October 2021: Melbourne becomes the most locked-down city in the world as it records more than 1300 new coronavirus cases

Healthcare workers at the Arcare Aged Care facility in Maidstone, Melbourne on 1 June 2021.

Healthcare workers at the Arcare Aged Care facility in Maidstone, Melbourne on 1 June 2021. Source: AAP

Published 4 October 2021 at 5:51pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: A seven-day lockdown starts today in Lismore in regional NSW; Queensland records one new locally acquired case and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

