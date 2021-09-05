SBS Hindi

SBS HINDI News 5 September 2021:NSW records 1,485 new COVID-19 cases

People talk to each other over the barriers at the QLD-NSW border (AAP)

People talk to each other over the barriers at the QLD/NSW border. Source: AAP

Published 5 September 2021 at 6:14pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: NSW reaches 40 percent double-dose vaccination; Queensland reports one new local case and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

